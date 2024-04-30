Olaplex’s (OLPX) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

OLPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Olaplex from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.59.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Olaplex

Olaplex Price Performance

Shares of OLPX opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $912.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 9.21 and a current ratio of 10.92. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.27.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Olaplex had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $111.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Olaplex’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Olaplex by 2,108.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Olaplex by 2,463.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 95.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 12,813 shares during the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olaplex

(Get Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.