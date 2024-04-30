PGGM Investments Acquires 753 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

PGGM Investments grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth about $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,031,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 404,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,141,000 after acquiring an additional 95,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $73.89 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average of $72.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

