PGGM Investments Sells 22,526 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

PGGM Investments lessened its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 22,526 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEYS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth $44,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.63.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $150.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total value of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,369.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

