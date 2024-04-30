Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 232,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 171.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,960,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,893 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 208,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 31,838 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 32,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SHYG opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.90.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

