Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7,852.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,986,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,004,000 after buying an additional 2,948,510 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,708,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,780,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 497,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after acquiring an additional 27,904 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 488,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 486,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,807,000 after acquiring an additional 51,243 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

FTCS stock opened at $82.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $70.91 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.20.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2247 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.