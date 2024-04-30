Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 25.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Revvity updated its FY24 guidance to 4.55-4.75 EPS.

Revvity Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of RVTY stock opened at $105.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.34. Revvity has a 12-month low of $79.50 and a 12-month high of $132.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Revvity Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RVTY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Revvity from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised Revvity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $2,212,508.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,677,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

