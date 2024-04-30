Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $425,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,854,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,144,000 after buying an additional 12,439,801 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,108,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,427,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,657,000 after buying an additional 683,926 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,817.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 652,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after buying an additional 618,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,001,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.37. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.06 and a one year high of $20.53.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
