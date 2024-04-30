TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TNET. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.50.

TriNet Group Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE:TNET opened at $103.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. TriNet Group has a one year low of $87.20 and a one year high of $134.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.09.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.36 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 106.58% and a net margin of 6.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriNet Group will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,162.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Samantha Wellington sold 14,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,162.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,064,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.07, for a total value of $293,521.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,180.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,142. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Articles

