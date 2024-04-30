TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $173.00 to $162.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TFII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TFI International in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on TFI International from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. CIBC increased their price target on TFI International from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TFI International from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TFI International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.78.

Get TFI International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TFI International

TFI International Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE TFII opened at $135.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $102.94 and a fifty-two week high of $162.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.52.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.15). TFI International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Equities analysts expect that TFI International will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.