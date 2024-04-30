Truist Financial Corp Buys 8,746 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,488 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,746 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 77.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.19.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $136.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

