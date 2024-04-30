Valmark Advisers Inc. Makes New $201,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $145.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.63 and a 200-day moving average of $126.69. The company has a market cap of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $149.94.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

