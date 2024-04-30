Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 717 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,280.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 271,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after purchasing an additional 263,912 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,148,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $9,916,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $9,169,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,063,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

