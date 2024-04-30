VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Theory Financial LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 122,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,675,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,822,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 32,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

GDX stock opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.81.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

