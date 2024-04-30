Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires 603 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $782,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $880,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,468,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,416,000 after purchasing an additional 37,074 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 169,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,048,000 after purchasing an additional 34,154 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $4,157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,797,983.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $4,157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,179 shares in the company, valued at $22,797,983.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $90.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.77. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.62 and a 1 year high of $92.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 485.40% and a net margin of 13.22%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

