Kovack Advisors Inc. Takes $299,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 478 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 28.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,944,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% during the third quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 73,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 67.2% in the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,717 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,156 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on INTU
Intuit Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $638.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $400.22 and a twelve month high of $671.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $639.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $604.28. The company has a market capitalization of $178.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.21.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.