Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned 0.33% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $544,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF stock opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a one year low of $30.52 and a one year high of $35.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.78 million, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.51.

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (HUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses volatility forecasting to select and weight large-cap US stocks. HUSV was launched on Aug 24, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

