BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

BKU has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

BKU opened at $26.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.36. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $508.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.84 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BankUnited news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 2,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $62,106.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,365. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 584,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,368,000 after purchasing an additional 472,694 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,202,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,442,000 after purchasing an additional 332,567 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 935,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,330,000 after acquiring an additional 136,291 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

