Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Cut to $375.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $375.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $406.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $398.55.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $342.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $387.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.33. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $266.35 and a 12-month high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,711 shares of company stock worth $6,472,517 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

