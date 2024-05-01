StockNews.com Downgrades Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Hold

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.12.

NYSE:EMN opened at $94.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.73. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $68.89 and a fifty-two week high of $102.71.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

