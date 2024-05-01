California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) versus CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Head-To-Head Contrast

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) and California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CNB Financial and California BanCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNB Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 California BanCorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

CNB Financial currently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.79%. California BanCorp has a consensus target price of $24.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.75%. Given CNB Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CNB Financial is more favorable than California BanCorp.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNB Financial $327.03 million 1.22 $58.02 million $2.38 7.98 California BanCorp $114.08 million 1.60 $21.63 million $2.56 8.48

This table compares CNB Financial and California BanCorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CNB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than California BanCorp. CNB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than California BanCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CNB Financial and California BanCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNB Financial 15.96% 10.85% 0.95% California BanCorp 18.96% 11.55% 1.08%

Risk & Volatility

CNB Financial has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California BanCorp has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.4% of CNB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of California BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of CNB Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of California BanCorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

California BanCorp beats CNB Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNB Financial

(Get Free Report)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides private banking; and wealth and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and offers small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment, as well as engages in consumer discount loan and finance business. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

About California BanCorp

(Get Free Report)

California BanCorp operates as the bank holding company for California Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services to businesses and professionals in California. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers asset-based lending loans; commercial letters of credit; construction and development loans; real estate loans, such as commercial real estate loans and other loans; small business administration (SBA) loans, including SBA 7(a) and SBA 504 loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial and industrial loans, including term loans, working capital, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and other business loans to the dental and veterinary industries, contractors, and emerging companies. In addition, it provides foreign exchange, treasury and cash management, and online and mobile banking services. California BanCorp was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.