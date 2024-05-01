Citigroup Lowers Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target to $312.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Citigroup from $315.00 to $312.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $307.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.21.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $251.14 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $278.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.97 and its 200 day moving average is $252.24. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth approximately $407,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.5% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 602,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,435,000 after buying an additional 31,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth approximately $401,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.