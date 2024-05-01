Contrasting 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) and Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK)

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) and Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

36Kr has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ucommune International has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 36Kr and Ucommune International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 36Kr $340.19 million 0.04 -$12.71 million ($0.30) -1.18 Ucommune International $64.76 million 0.01 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

Ucommune International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 36Kr.

This table compares 36Kr and Ucommune International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 36Kr -26.79% -31.59% -18.85% Ucommune International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for 36Kr and Ucommune International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 36Kr 0 0 0 0 N/A Ucommune International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of 36Kr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Ucommune International shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.4% of 36Kr shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Ucommune International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ucommune International beats 36Kr on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 36Kr

36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, media and entertainment, consumer, retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, advertisement agent, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. Ucommune International Ltd was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

