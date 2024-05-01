DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.68

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.68 and traded as low as $1.21. DarioHealth shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 217,555 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of DarioHealth in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

The company has a market cap of $42.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.79.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.13. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 165.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that DarioHealth Corp. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in DarioHealth during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP grew its holdings in DarioHealth by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,322,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 32,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in DarioHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,968,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

