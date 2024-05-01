Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) versus LONMIN PLC/S (OTCMKTS:LNMIY) Financial Comparison

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY – Get Free Report) and LONMIN PLC/S (OTCMKTS:LNMIY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Eisai shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Eisai has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LONMIN PLC/S has a beta of 2.75, suggesting that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eisai 0 0 2 0 3.00 LONMIN PLC/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eisai and LONMIN PLC/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eisai and LONMIN PLC/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eisai $6.74 billion 2.62 $426.79 million $0.87 70.70 LONMIN PLC/S $1.35 billion 0.18 $42.00 million N/A N/A

Eisai has higher revenue and earnings than LONMIN PLC/S.

Profitability

This table compares Eisai and LONMIN PLC/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eisai 4.11% 3.86% 2.50% LONMIN PLC/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Eisai beats LONMIN PLC/S on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eisai

Eisai Co., Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of prescription medicines and over-the-counter products. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Products Business and Other Business segments. The Pharmaceutical Products Business segment handles prescription and generic drugs, diagnostics, and consumer healthcare business in Japan, which manages over-the-counter drugs. The Other Business segment deals with food additives and chemicals. The company was founded by Toyoji Naito in November 1936 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About LONMIN PLC/S

Lonmin Plc explores, mines, refines, and markets platinum group metals in South Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, ruthenium, and gold, as well as chrome, nickel, copper, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship property is the Marikana mine located on the Western Limb of the Bushveld igneous complex in South Africa. In addition, the company holds 100% interest in Pandora mine. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Melrose North, South Africa.

