First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Johnny Trotter Acquires 500 Shares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) Director Johnny Trotter bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.65 per share, with a total value of $14,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 940,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,896,825.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Johnny Trotter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

On Thursday, April 25th, Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $45,330.00.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.82. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.72 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 14.28%. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Read Our Latest Report on First Financial Bankshares

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,577,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,435,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,484,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 447,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after acquiring an additional 127,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,465,552 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,306,000 after acquiring an additional 120,252 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.