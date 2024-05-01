Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NWL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group downgraded Newell Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.61.

Newell Brands Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWL opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Bell Bank raised its position in Newell Brands by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 683,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 84,004 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

