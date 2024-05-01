SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.58

Shares of SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.58 and traded as low as C$13.55. SIR Royalty Income Fund shares last traded at C$13.55, with a volume of 3,114 shares changing hands.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$113.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.57.

Get SIR Royalty Income Fund alerts:

SIR Royalty Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 17th. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIR Royalty Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.