NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $1,150.00 at UBS Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $941.55.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $864.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $272.40 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $860.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $643.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

