NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $290.00 price objective on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $242.29.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $256.19 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $161.23 and a 1 year high of $264.26. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. Analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after acquiring an additional 28,758 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,320,000 after acquiring an additional 34,131 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 115,992 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,641,000 after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

