Short Interest in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Expands By 15.9%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the March 31st total of 6,090,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLO. New Street Research raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DLocal from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DLocal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on DLocal in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DLocal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

DLO stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. DLocal has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). DLocal had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 40.57%. The company had revenue of $188.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.85 million. Equities analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLO. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in DLocal by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,370,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,592,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,550,000 after buying an additional 936,558 shares during the period. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 4th quarter worth $14,783,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the 3rd quarter worth $15,093,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 993,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,584,000 after purchasing an additional 440,259 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

