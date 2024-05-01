Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Trevena Price Performance
Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.08) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Trevena will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Trevena
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Trevena stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.32% of Trevena as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 13.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
