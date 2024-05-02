Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 111.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 224,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118,334 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $24,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 77,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,961,000 after buying an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2,902.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 475,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,824,000 after acquiring an additional 459,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $261,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.11.

Shares of GWRE stock opened at $110.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of -178.79 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.45 and a 1 year high of $122.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $240.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.93 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. Research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,485,033.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 148,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,485,033.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $409,563.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,695,114.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,435 shares of company stock worth $1,053,821. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

