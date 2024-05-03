Laurie Harris Sells 4,809 Shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Stock

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) Director Laurie Harris sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $31,018.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,957.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Laurie Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 12th, Laurie Harris sold 411 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $3,144.15.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $6.45 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The software maker reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.71). Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $41.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,403,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 854,411 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

