MONECO Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSI. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the third quarter worth $256,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 193.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 36,532 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 211.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 32,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 206.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 68,312 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $53.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $759.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.18. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $58.59.

About Invesco Semiconductors ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

