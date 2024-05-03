Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Insider Sells $45,375.68 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $45,375.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, April 1st, Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $48,278.40.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Leon Trefler sold 1,504 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $95,955.20.

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $58.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.83 and a beta of 1.05. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $69.26.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.76 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 45.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Pegasystems by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEGA shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

