Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

RSG stock opened at $186.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.68. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $196.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

