Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $173.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.37 and a twelve month high of $180.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.