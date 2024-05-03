Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.060-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $246.0 million-$258.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $264.4 million.
Viavi Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 401.00 and a beta of 0.97. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04.
Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.77 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VIAV
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $159,342.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $149,446.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,937.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $159,342.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,322.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Viavi Solutions Company Profile
Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Viavi Solutions
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- For Cardinal Health, the Proof Will be in Its Performance
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- The Case For Reddit Stock Investors Should Consider
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Tesla: Is This The Buy Investors Have Been Waiting For?
Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.