Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.93. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.21. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.73.

Read Our Latest Report on Bath & Body Works

Insider Buying and Selling at Bath & Body Works

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $209,493.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,248,548.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.