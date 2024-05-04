Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) (LON:BCAP) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.02

Shares of Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) (LON:BCAP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 20.02 ($0.25) and traded as low as GBX 20.02 ($0.25). Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) shares last traded at GBX 20.02 ($0.25), with a volume of 3,818,514 shares.
Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £7.06 million and a P/E ratio of -7.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 20.02.
About Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L)
Better Capital PCC Limited is a private equity firm specializing in investments in turnaround and distressed mid-market companies. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom, Ireland, and continental European companies. It seeks to invest between £5 million ($6.50 million) and £100 million ($130.05 million) in its portfolio companies with turnover between £50 million ($65.02 million) and £500 million ($650.26 million).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L)
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.