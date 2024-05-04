Brokers Issue Forecasts for IPG Photonics Co.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for IPG Photonics in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics’ current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $252.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.53 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IPGP. StockNews.com cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IPGP

IPG Photonics Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $86.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.97. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $80.33 and a 52-week high of $141.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IPG Photonics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,039,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,587,000 after purchasing an additional 85,984 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 836,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,968,000 after purchasing an additional 73,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in IPG Photonics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $70,719,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total transaction of $895,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,209,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,691,686.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $895,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,209,599 shares in the company, valued at $645,691,686.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $70,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,646.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,788 shares of company stock worth $2,595,508 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.