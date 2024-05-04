California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 12,136 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,136 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $8,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Avalon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.6 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $57.40 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.