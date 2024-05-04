Cwm LLC Acquires 242 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Martin Capital Advisors LLP bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 121,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,867,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 7,706 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $163.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.50 and a 200-day moving average of $129.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.06 and a 52-week high of $170.39.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.30.

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In related news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,732,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,732,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total transaction of $459,814.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 15,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,218.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,382 shares of company stock worth $1,843,145 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also

