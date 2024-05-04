Darren Simmons Sells 45,000 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) EVP Darren Simmons sold 45,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $363,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,078.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Everi Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Everi stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.99 million. Everi had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everi

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the third quarter valued at $136,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Everi from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Everi in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

View Our Latest Report on EVRI

Everi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.