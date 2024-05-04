Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Holdings Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Diodes worth $7,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 9.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Stock

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $72.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $97.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.53. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.76 million. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,492 shares in the company, valued at $17,477,364.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,477,364.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,900 shares of company stock worth $1,774,570 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

