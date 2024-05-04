eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EBAY. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.35.

Shares of EBAY opened at $49.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average is $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. eBay has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $52.93.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,186 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,661 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 109.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,263 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,762,716 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $209,988,000 after acquiring an additional 113,771 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

