Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Benjamin C. Singer Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,446,265.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $68.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average of $68.91. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.20 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCOR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 6,823.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 43,600.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

