Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Cargojet Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJTFree Report) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cargojet in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s FY2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

Cargojet (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($1.02). Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of C$221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.58 million.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CJT. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Cargojet from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Laurentian raised Cargojet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$102.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$129.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.91.

Cargojet Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$120.02 on Friday. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$76.50 and a 52 week high of C$125.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$112.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$108.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.03.

Cargojet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.80%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

