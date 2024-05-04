Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Cargojet Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cargojet in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 30th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s FY2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS.
Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($1.02). Cargojet had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of C$221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.58 million.
Cargojet Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$120.02 on Friday. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$76.50 and a 52 week high of C$125.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$112.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$108.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 55.06 and a beta of 1.03.
Cargojet Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Cargojet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.80%.
About Cargojet
Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.
