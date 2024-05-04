Savant Capital LLC Lowers Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Savant Capital LLC decreased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,485,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3,469.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,015,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,630,000 after buying an additional 986,683 shares in the last quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,355,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,522,000 after buying an additional 380,025 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $10,598,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $47.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.38. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $37.06 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

