Taysha Gene Therapies’ (TSHA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.88.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.10. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 4.08.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSHA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 134,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 23,740 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,355,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after buying an additional 430,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

